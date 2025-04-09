Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Republicans 'Will Pass' Budget Bill

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House should pass the budget bill coming up for a vote this week despite concerns about how it would affect the federal deficit and other issues.

NPR reports that House Republican leaders are moving ahead with plans to hold a vote on the budget legislation that previously passed the Senate and has President Donald Trump's support.

"Just in case there are a couple of Republicans [not] there — you just gotta get there, close your eyes, and get there," Trump said on Tuesday evening at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. "It's a phenomenal bill. Stop grandstanding. Just stop grandstanding!"

"I think we will bring it to the floor," Meuser told "Newsline." "We'll pass the rule, and I believe we will pass it primarily because it needs to be completely understood by all that have voiced opposition — this is nothing more than a bridge to getting us across the way to deal with the crisis at hand, with the primary bill at hand, and that's the reconciliation."

Meuser added that "it doesn't matter what the bridge is made of, let's just get across, so we can truly deal with the big, beautiful bill as it's expressed, and that's what it is, the reconciliation."

He said that this legislation "will provide the tax relief and continue President Trump's Tax Cut and Jobs Act, that's where we will drive down regulation; that's where we will have energy policy; that's where we will restore homeland security; that's where we will provide the sort of permitting that is necessary to drive our energy market; and that's where inflation will come down as will interest rates."

Meuser continued, "That bridge is going to take us to the golden era in American manufacturing largely because of the president's tariff strategy … So this thing must pass, and the president was completely right in what he said last night."

