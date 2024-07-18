Trump: 'I Had God on My Side'; 'We Would Not Be Here Together'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is delivering an emotional call for peace, prosperity, and a return of the American dream in his official acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed," Trump said in an acceptance speech live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.

"So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States."

Kid Rock delivered a musical introduction, shouting Trump's "fight! fight! fight!" and "Trump! Trump! Trump!" and a mix up of his hits, including "American Bada**" before UFC founder Dana White's introduction and Lee Greenwood's iconic "I'm Proud to Be an America."

"President Trump is literally putting his life on the life for something bigger than himself," White said. "And he's willing to risk it all because he loves this country. And I know he wants what's best for the American people — all American people. I know he's running for president to save our American dream."

Trump told of his brush with death as he was shot by a bullet from a would-be assassin, reminding Republicans, his supporters, detractors, and open-minded voters, he showed he is willing to take a bullet for them at the risk of his own life.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," Trump said.

"This evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. Even though, as you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life.

"So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And, therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell."

A somber Trump set the euphoric scene that turned horrific.

"Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged — to deliver a government that serves the American people," Trump said.

"Everything I have to give, with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight: This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free, and great again."

Before Trump took the stage, famed wrestler Hulk Hogan came out as a hype man, delivering an impassioned speech and doing his trademark ripping off of his top to show a Trump-Vance campaign shirt.

"Even though you guys are real Americans, you better get ready, because when Donald J. Trump becomes the president of the United States, all the real Americans are going to be nicknamed Trumpites because all the Trumpites are going to be running wild for four years," Hogan said. "So with the power of Donald J. Trump in all the Trumpites running wild, America is going to get back on track.

"And like Donald J. Trump said, America is going to be great again.

"After everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent," he added. "I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero. And I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States."

Hogan then shortly ripped off his muscle shirt with his famed Wrestlemania energy.

"We can save the American dream for everyone, and Donald Trump is the president who will get the job done," Hogan concluded. "So all you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother: What you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trump maniacs run wild on you, brother? God bless you and thank you."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com