Tags: donald trump | acceptance speech | rnc

Trump to RNC: Must Have Courage to Seize Greatness

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:05 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump was expected to tell the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night that America is on the cusp of greatness, "but we must have the courage to seize it.”

"Just a few short days ago, my journey with you nearly ended,"Trump was to tell the crowd at the Fiserv Forum in formally accepting the party's presidential nomination. "And yet, here we are tonight, all gathered together, talking about the future, promise, and renewal of America. We live in a world of miracles.”

Trump was referring to the assassination attempt he dodged on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when bullet shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, grazed his right ear. Crooks killed one attendee and injured two others before a Secret Service sniper gunned him down.

Trump, in excerpts of his speech obtained by Newsmax, said no one knows of God's plan or where life's adventures will take us.

"But if the events of last Saturday make anything clear, it is that every single moment we have on earth is a gift from God,"he said. "We have to make the most of every day for the people and country we love. For too long, our nation has settled for too little. You have been told to lower your expectations and to accept less for your families. I am here tonight with the opposite message: Your expectations are not big enough. It is time to start expecting and demanding the best leadership in the world, leadership that is bold, dynamic, relentless, and fearless.

"We are Americans. Ambition is our heritage. Greatness is our birthright.”

Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:05 PM
