Trump: 'I Could Stop Wars' With 1 Call; 'We Want Our Hostages Back'

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the official Republican nominee went off script and told Americans he could stop wars with just a phone call and warned the Hamas terrorists to return all hostages or face his wrath.

"The entire world, I tell you this, we want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office or you will be paying a very big price," Trump said in off-script moments later in his Republican National Convention speech in Milwaukee on Thursday night, which aired live an in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness, and chaos will be over. I didn't have wars. I had no wars other than ISIS, which I defeated, but that was a war that was started.

"We had no wars. I could stop wars with a telephone call. I could stop wars with just a telephone call. If properly stated, it would never start."

