Trump Explains Brush With Death: 'I Will Never Stop Fighting for You'

After accepting the Republican nomination, Donald Trump paused the traditional acceptance speech to tell the harrowing brush with death as shot by a bullet from a would-be assassin.

"I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God," Trump said in a speech live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I raised my right arm, looked at the thousands and thousands of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting, fight, fight, fight!

"Once my clenched fist went up and it was high into the air, you've all seen that. The crowd realized I was OK and roared with pride for our country like no crowd, I have ever heard before. Never heard anything like that.

"For the rest of my life, I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots that stood bravely on that fateful evening."

Like the brave rallygoers who stood in awe of the president – Trump marveled at their breathless heroism – he reminded Republicans, his supporters, detractors, and open-minded voters, he showed he is willing to take a bullet for them and America at the risk of his own life.

"The crowd was confused because they thought I was dead," Trump continued. "And there was great, great sorrow. I could see that on their faces as I looked out. They didn't know I was looking out. They thought it was over, but I could see it, and I wanted to do something to let them know I was OK."

Trump accepted the Republican nomination and turned to the harrowing brush with death like no presidential candidate before.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," Trump said.

"Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever," he continued.

"Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged – to deliver a government that serves the American people better than ever before.

"Nothing will stop me in this mission, because our vision is righteous and our cause is pure. No matter what obstacle comes our way, we will not break. We will not bend. We will not back down.

"And I will never stop fighting for you, your family, and our magnificent country. Never.

"And everything I have to give with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul. I pledge to our nation tonight.

"I pledge that to our nation. I'm going to turn our nation around, and we're going to do it very quickly."

Trump vowed to only tell the story of his near assassination once and for all, in graphic and vivid detail.

"The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," Trump said. "So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please; and therefore I will tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell.

"It was a warm, beautiful day in the early evening in Butler Township in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Music was loudly playing and the campaign was doing really well. I went to the stage, and the crowd was cheering wildly. Everybody was happy. I began speaking very strongly, powerfully, and happily because I was discussing the great job my administration did on immigration at the southern border.

"We were very proud of it."

Trump noted his slight head tilt – which he credited to the hand and grace of God – saved his life.

"Behind me and to the right was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership, the numbers were absolutely amazing," he continued. In order to see the chart, I started to – like this – turn to my right and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I'm very lucky I didn't do.

"When I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear. I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that?' It can only be a bullet, and moved my right hand to my ear and when I brought it down my hand was covered with blood – just absolutely blood all over the place.

"I immediately knew it was very serious that we were under attack. And in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground.

"Bullets were continuing to fly as very brave secret service agents rushed to the stage, and they really did. They rushed to the stage – these are great people at great risk, I will tell you – and pounced on top of me so that I would be protected.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that.

"The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight. We would not be together."

When Trump suggested "I'm not supposed to be here tonight," the crowd stopped him briefly to chant back to him "yes, you were."

Trump hailed the heroism of fireman Corey Comperatore, who gave his life for his family, covering them as the assassin's bullets whizzed past Trump and delivered him a fatal head shot.

"Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans – Corey Comperatore – unbelievable person everybody tells me; unbelievable – and seriously wounded two other great warriors," Trump said.

"I also spoke to all three families of these tremendous people. Our love and prayers are with them and always will be. We're never going to forget them. They came for a great rally. They were serious Trumpsters, I want to tell you, they were serious Trumpsters, and still are.

"But Corey, unfortunately we have to use the past tense. He was incredible. Yeah, he was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody, was accompanied by his wife, Helen. Incredible woman I spoke to today, devastated, and two precious daughters.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was."

Trump said there has been $6.3 million raised for the families of the victims thus far, including a $1 million check.

"He sent me a check right here. I just got it. $1 million from Dan Newland," Trump said. "Thank you, Dan."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com