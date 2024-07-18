Trump Promises Americans 'I Will Never Let You Down'

Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the national convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night and asked Americans that if he gained their vote in November, he would "strive to honor the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down."

"As long as our energies are spent fighting each other, our destiny will remain out of reach," Trump told the crowd at the Fiserv Forum. "We must instead take that energy and use it to realize our country's true potential – and write our own thrilling chapter of the American Story.

"Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honor the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down."

Trump then promised that together, Americans will win and will not fail.

"To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer," he said. "We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win. Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will stop us. No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny – and we will not fail.

"Together, we will save this country, we will restore the Republic, and we will usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people truly deserve. America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, happier, stronger, freer, greater, and more united than ever before!"

