RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Must Elect Walker to Keep 50-50 Senate

It's vital for Herschel Walker to win Georgia's runoff election and keep a 50-50 Senate division, so the Republican National Committee has 400 staff members working on the ground to get out the vote, RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez said on Newsmax Thursday.

"One of the challenges for a runoff is you have to let folks know that it's happening," Alvarez told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Early voting has begun in every county, and then on Dec. 6, they will have the runoff and that will be Election Day, so it's a very different landscape.

"It is a condensed timeline because of State Bill 20 that Georgia passed, so we are encouraging everyone to get out there and vote."

Having a 50-50 Senate, she added, is important when it comes to committee assignments and making sure that they are evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats,

"2024 has a much more favorable Senate map," Alvarez said. "We have more Democrats seats up than we did in 2022, where we were on defense, and we had a narrower map to take back the Senate."

Meanwhile, the RNC will remain neutral on the 2024 presidential primaries, which could bring a showdown between former President Donald Trump, who has already announced, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other candidates, said Alvarez.

"Two years ago, we passed the same roles as the previous presidential contest because we always want neutrality, so that's what you're going to get from the RNC," she said. "We are the infrastructure organization.

"We stay neutral in primaries wherever or whatever type of primary. Whether it's the House, Senate, or presidential. We really focus on the infrastructure and the build-out."

This means in 2023, the RNC will be busy with voter registration and "making sure we are building our operation, based on election integrity," Alvarez continued.

In addition, the organization's 38 community centers helped the RNC grow the party, which it saw in exit polling, so "that's what the RNC will focus on," she said.

Alvarez also discussed the upcoming election for chair, after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said earlier this week he wants to run for the seat to replace current chair, Ronna McDaniel.

"There's a firewall between the RNC and the chairwoman's reelection," said Alvarez. "I would just point folks to the great things that the RNC does, whether it again voter registration and growing those margins, whether it's community centers and minority outreach, or whether it's turning out the base to vote."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!