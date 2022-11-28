Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Senate 'Committees Can Be Even' With Georgia Win

Herschel Walker said Monday on Newsmax the coming runoff election for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat could determine the balance of committees heading into the next term.

During an interview on "Spicer & Co.," the Republican candidate also stressed the importance of turnout for the Dec. 6 race against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, including mail-in votes.

"As soon as we knew there was a runoff, we got on the bus tour, and we started hitting the road again," Walker shared, emphasizing the importance of the "turnout, having your vote counted."

"This election here is about controlling the Senate in the sense that we're not going to let them take the Senate away," he continued, adding that with a win, "the committees could be even."

However, "if the Republicans lose that Senate seat, then the Democrats got total control."

"Right now, we got a chance to make all the committees even — that we can still do some correction on it," Walker declared. "That's what I'm going to fight for. Right now, this election is more important than any election, I think, we've ever had in history."

According to a poll conducted from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27 by The Phillips Academy, Walker is currently leading Warnock by 0.8 percentage points in the race, 48.1% to 47.3%. An additional 4.5% of voters said they were undecided.

The runoff comes at the heels of a narrow victory by Warnock in the first round of voting earlier this month, besting Walker by 0.9 percentage points. Still, the two failed to reach the 50% threshold, triggering a runoff election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!