Georgia Breaks Single-Day Record With Early Voting in Senate Runoff

A record 300,000-plus early ballots were cast Monday in the runoff election between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.

Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling wrote on Twitter that voters "blew up" the previous record of 233,252 ballots cast in a single day, which occurred during the 2018 midterms cycle.

"We are working on final numbers, but for context, the last day of Early Voting in 2018 was 233,252 and that is the record for Early Voting that will fall today," Sterling revealed approximately one hour before the results dropped.

"Just...WOW! GA voters, facilitated through the hard work of county election & poll workers, have shattered the old Early Vote turnout, with 300,438 Georgians casting their votes today," Sterling later noted.

A spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Hill that more Georgians voted Sunday than any previous Sunday during the 2021 Senate runoff, along with the last three general elections.

The Dec. 6 runoff takes place next week. At stake, the current power-sharing agreement between Republicans and Democrats.

According to the Newsmax elections tracker, the Democrats (50 seats) have already clinched the Senate over the Republicans (49 seats), given how Vice President Kamala Harris would break all voting ties.

But if Walker prevails next week, the Senate Republicans could force Democrats back into dividing committees evenly.

Warnock and Walker are currently tied in a new COMPETE Digital poll conducted on Nov. 23, 25, and 26.

The survey of 939 likely voters showed that 48% of voters supported Warnock in the first vote on Nov. 8, with 47% casting their vote for Walker.