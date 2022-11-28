Mike Lindell Says He'll Run for RNC Chair

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced Monday he is "100% running" to be chair of the Republican National Committee, a position now held by Ronna McDaniel.

Lindell went public with the expected decision during Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

"With all my due diligence and in prayer, I am 100% running for RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel," Lindell said.

"I didn't hear one negative from donors, from heads of state," he added.

"Not only am I going to win, it's going to change real fast," he said about the RNC. "We're going to get our country right, really quick."

Lindell later told Business Insider his first priority is to call all 168 members of the RNC to find out what the biggest problem is with the organization.

McDaniel has already been endorsed by a majority of the RNC's voting members — 101 in total — who signed on to a letter endorsing her re-election, The Hill has reported.

Lindell has been open about his interest in the job, telling National File that Republicans "need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country."

Meanwhile former President Donald Trump, a longtime ally of Lindell, has not yet revealed who he would support for RNC head.

According to Politico, McDaniel has signaled she plans to run for another term as RNC chair.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is also taking a run for the chairmanship.