NASA Head to Newsmax: Trump's Moon Push Deserves Credit

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman celebrated the recent achievements of the space agency under President Donald Trump in an appearance Thursday on Newsmax.

"We've had presidents for 35 years call for America's return to the moon," Isaacman said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It wasn't until President Trump's first term where he created the Artemis program.

"The president signed a national space policy that said, pick up where Apollo 17 left off," Isaacman added. "Don't just return to the moon, but do so to stay. Build an enduring presence, build a moon base and master the skills necessary to someday go to Mars."

"And we're hard at work," Isaacman continued. "And the best part is we got the resources to do it."

Isaacman called Artemis II, which flew by the moon in early April, "the opening act."

"You'll see Artemis III next year. We'll test out the spacecraft and the landers in Earth's orbit," Isaacman said. "And then you'll see Artemis IV in 2028. And that's when American boots are back on the moon."

Isaacman said one of his initiatives as head of NASA is to set big, bold endeavors and to achieve them, including returning to the moon.

"We are back on the track," Isaacman said. "We owe it to the American people to go back. We're doing that now at NASA. We're going to be there in a matter of a couple of years."

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