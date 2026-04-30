Kimmel's a 'Lowlife,' Trump Tells Newsmax

President Donald Trump dismissed Jimmy Kimmel as a "lowlife" and told Newsmax on Thursday that he had not heard — and did not care about — any apology from the comedian.

"I haven't heard him apologize, but he's a lowlife, whether he apologized or not," Trump said during "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," adding that Kimmel "shouldn't be on television" and criticizing his show as entirely anti-Republican.

Trump also questioned how ABC could air Kimmel's program, arguing the network was misusing public airwaves and warning it could be putting itself "in great jeopardy."

The remarks follow backlash over a joke Kimmel made ahead of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in which he quipped that the first lady had "a glow like an expectant widow," a line that drew criticism from Trump allies.

Days later, a shooting at the annual dinner — widely reported as targeting Trump — intensified scrutiny of Kimmel's comments, with the president and his supporters arguing the rhetoric contributed to a dangerous political climate, while Kimmel said he did not intend to incite violence and opposes it.

The dispute has since expanded into a regulatory fight involving federal authorities.

The Federal Communications Commission has moved to fast-track a review of broadcast licenses held by ABC-owned stations, according to multiple reports, accelerating what is typically a routine renewal process.

FCC officials have said the review is tied to broader concerns about corporate conduct and compliance, not any single program. But the timing — following Trump's public criticism of Kimmel and the network — has prompted debate over whether the move is politically motivated.

Trump, in his phone interview with Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren, tied his criticism of Kimmel to broader complaints about network conduct, referencing past disputes with ABC and its journalists as he argued the current situation was "very serious."

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