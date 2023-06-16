Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Media Lax on Biden Bribery Claims

The "walls are not going to close in" around President Joe Biden concerning an alleged bribery scheme with a foreign national until the mainstream media "decides that they're going to be journalists" and ask questions on both sides of the aisle, former ambassador and former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said on Newsmax Friday.

"We've seen this regime media in Washington, D.C., completely cover for Joe Biden," Grenell said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "I mean, what has taken so long? People are frustrated."

He pointed out that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week said on the Senate floor that a FD-1023 FBI document sought by Congress regarding the alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme between Biden, his son, Hunter, and a foreign national states there are 17 audio recordings confirming the plan.

"You've got all of these issues coming forward, but the media are not following up," said Grenell. "One of the reasons why the Biden administration keeps getting away with all of this corruption, why the Biden administration keeps getting away with being blind to what the American people want and expect, is because they don't get pushback."

Some reporters are starting to put pressure on the White House, Grenell added, but "at this point, [Biden] just walks away and laughs and says, 'That's not true,' so the pressure is not there yet on camera."

Grenell was also in attendance at former President Donald Trump's home in Bedminster, New Jersey earlier this week for a fundraiser following his arraignment in Miami. The former ambassador told Newsmax on Friday that the event "sold out so fast that we had to open it up to an outdoor space so that we could comply with the fire department's rules."

"It was one of those situations where once the indictment was announced, we had more people coming forward to endorse and give money," he said. "It's unbelievable how much money is coming in and how much support."

Trump's numbers are higher than ever, while Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' numbers are sinking, Grenell said.

"So many people thought [DeSantis] was going to be able to come forward and be someone who could try to give President Trump a run for his money," he said.

He added that people are seeing Trump's indictments as "being overblown," and that they are helping Trump's message because people realize that "this is all just politics."

Grenell also on Friday commented on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China this weekend, and noted that he has been told by the contacts he still has in the intelligence community that information is about to be declassified on COVID-19's origin.

"The reason why is because Anthony Blinken is going to China and he needs a deliverable when he's sitting across the table from the Chinese to be able to say, 'Hey, look, we're trying to understand you more, and therefore we're going to talk about the origins of Wuhan in a way that's helpful to you,'" said Grenell. "I think this is weak. I think it's a weak signal."

He also recalled Blinken's meeting with the Chinese in Alaska, when China's representative lectured the United States on the talking points used in the Black Lives Matter controversies "and saying 'your country's racist. You're terrible to Black people.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!