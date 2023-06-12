Sen. Grassley: FBI Doc Claims 17 Biden Bribe 'Recordings'

Iowa GOP Sen. Charles Grassley, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Monday that the controversial FD-1023 FBI document sought by Congress, regarding a potential multi-million bribery scheme between President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and a "foreign national," claims there are 17 audio recordings confirming the plan.

"The FD-1023 [document] produced to the House [Judiciary] Committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed [then-Vice President] Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them, 17 such recordings," Grassley said during a speech on the Senate floor Monday. "According to the [document], the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of the phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the FD-1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden."

Grassley said that the foreign national made the recordings "as a sort of insurance policy" if he found himself "in a tight spot."

The senator also said the form refers to then-Vice President Joe Biden personally helping get his son, Hunter, the job on the Ukrainian energy company's board of directors, for which he was paid tens of thousands of dollars each month.

"Based on the facts known to the Congress, and the public, it's clear that the Justice Department and the FBI haven't had nearly the same laser focus on the Biden family. Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Donald Trump," Grassley said. "What is U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to the high-stakes bribery scheme?"

NBC News reported June 8 that GOP members of the House Oversight Committee emerged from seeing the document saying that it proves a pattern of activity by Biden and his family to secure bribes and influence peddling during his time as vice president.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said, however, that there was nothing in the document that caused it to be "escalated" to a formal investigation.

White House oversight spokesman Ian Sams told the news outlet that committee members "have spent six months wasting taxpayer resources to stage politically motivated stunts disguised as 'investigations.'"

FBI Director Christopher Wray finally allowed members of Congress to review the document in a secured area after the committee threatened him with contempt of Congress proceedings.