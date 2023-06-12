Rep. Langworthy to Newsmax: FBI Doc a 'Smoking Gun' of Biden Corruption

Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that the FD-1023 form produced by the FBI is a "smoking gun" indicative that President Joe Biden was selling his influence to a Ukrainian oligarch. Langworthy goes on to add that "everything must be on the table, including impeachment."

Langworthy's comment to "The Chris Salcedo Show" comes as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed to the Senate floor on Monday, as per the FD-1023 form, that "the foreign national," Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, "allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden" and "allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them — 17 such recordings."

But Langworthy notes that in light of more FD-1023 forms discovered regarding the president's involvement with the Burisma executive that "'big guy' language was used. "And we have what is the closest thing I've seen to a smoking gun on things going all the way up to Joe Biden himself.

"I mean, if they were selling actual governmental decisions, by the U.S. government, that's a high crime and misdemeanor by my understanding of the definition," the member of the House Oversight Committee added. "And everything must be on the table in terms of that, including impeachment."

The congressman goes on to say that he will meet with the Oversight Committee on Tuesday to discuss the other FD-1023 forms and that the prosecution of former President Donald Trump is a clear sign of "political interference by the Justice Department and many others."

