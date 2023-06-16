Biden Snaps at Reporter Over 'Big Guy' Question

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter Thursday who asked why he was referred to as the "big guy" in the FBI's informant document alleging that he accepted a $5 million bribe from an executive with the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden told a reporter for The New York Post, who had asked him why the informant file referred to him as the "big guy" and why the term was "continuously applied," Breitbart reported.

The document, which was provided to members of Congress last week, references "the big guy," a term that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski revealed was used for Joe Biden in alleged dealings between members of the Biden family and a Chinese connection.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said this week that the informant's document contained information that said Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who had allegedly paid Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, also kept 17 audio recordings of their conversations as an "insurance policy."

Biden has been facing questions about the alleged bribery scheme often in recent days, including last week, when he called the claims "malarkey" and asked "Where is the money? I'm joking."

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on Tuesday refused to answer Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when asked during a Judiciary Committee if the agency has the 17 recordings, and denied "stonewalling" in the case.

But House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI document should be taken seriously, as it is from a reliable informant who "has been paid over $200,000 dollars from the FBI."

"We believe this informant may also work for potentially the CIA, and this informant has been around since the Obama administration," Comer said. "We have more bank records coming in going to exceed $10 million this week, and I think we will get between $20 and 30 million."