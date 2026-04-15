Fetterman to Newsmax: Iran Strikes Not a Failure

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he supports U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran and its proxies, and he criticized fellow Democrats for labeling the effort a failure.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fetterman acknowledged divisions within the Democratic Party over the escalating conflict but said he stands alone in backing what he described as key elements of the military campaign, referred to as Operation Epic Fury.

"There are many Democrats that do think that it was a failure," Fetterman said. "But I am the only Democrat that's supported Epic Fury."

Fetterman also highlighted his recent vote against a War Powers Act resolution aimed at limiting U.S. involvement, noting he was the only Democrat to oppose the measure.

He took direct aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying that the New York Democrat's characterization of the situation was "categorically not true."

The Pennsylvania senator argued that the operation has significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities, pointing to strikes that targeted leadership and infrastructure tied to missile systems and nuclear development.

"Just eliminating leadership — incredible," Fetterman said. "Destroying the Iranian military capabilities and making it more and more difficult, if not impossible, to build a nuclear bomb."

He also emphasized the broader regional impact, including Israel's campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Fetterman, Iran has been weakened both militarily and politically, unable to effectively support its proxy forces.

"It's humiliating for Iran," he said, adding that Tehran has been "begging for a ceasefire" while Hezbollah has been limited largely to attacks on civilians that Israel has mostly intercepted.

Fetterman suggested that partisan politics may be driving Democrats' criticism of the operation, particularly due to President Donald Trump's involvement.

"To call that a failure, I don't understand — unless because Trump's been behind it," he said.

The senator also defended efforts to assert control over strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a necessary demonstration of U.S. power and deterrence.

"It was an incredible way to remind Iran and the world that we still run things," Fetterman said. "We can control it ... and hold them accountable."

He added that such actions could draw in global stakeholders such as China, given its reliance on oil shipments through the region.

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