Rep. Scott Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Iran Deal Must Be 'Done Right,' Not Rushed

Achieving a complete, long-term solution in the war with Iran takes precedence over the actual timeline in some House members' minds, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fitzgerald said lawmakers are weighing the urgency of ending the conflict against the need to ensure the outcome is lasting and decisive.

"I think most of the rank-and-file members here in the House are hopeful that it can be wrapped up quickly," Fitzgerald said after being asked whether lawmakers were concerned "short-term pain" such as higher gas prices could extend through the midterms.

"But I think we also understand the seriousness ... some members [are] pushing right now for, if we're going to do this, let's do it completely."

Fitzgerald's remarks reflect a broader sentiment among Republicans that while President Donald Trump's push to resolve tensions with Iran is moving swiftly, a rushed agreement could risk future instability.

Trump has signaled optimism that the conflict is nearing an end, suggesting negotiations could conclude within weeks.

The Wisconsin Republican emphasized that lawmakers want to avoid a repeat of past foreign policy missteps that left unresolved issues for future administrations.

"Let's make sure that we don't leave ourselves in a position where 20 years down the road, some other administration has to approach this," he said.

At the same time, Fitzgerald acknowledged that there is strong support in Congress for seeing the negotiations succeed in the near term, particularly given the economic implications.

Reports indicate that energy markets could stabilize quickly following a resolution, with some officials predicting gas prices could drop once Middle Eastern supply chains are fully restored.

"There's a lot of optimism," Fitzgerald said, pointing to discussions with international counterparts who believe oil production could ramp up rapidly once conditions allow.

The congressman also addressed ongoing legislative priorities in Washington, including efforts to pass reconciliation legislation and extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

He described FISA as an "absolutely necessary tool for intelligence," while noting ongoing debate among Republicans over potential reforms, such as adding warrant requirements.

"We're trying to come up with a response that will be palatable for the entire conference," Fitzgerald said, adding that Congress may need to work through the weekend to meet the looming deadline.

Beyond Washington, Fitzgerald opened the interview by highlighting severe weather damage in his home state, describing "devastating" storms that brought destructive winds and large hail to parts of Wisconsin earlier in the week.

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