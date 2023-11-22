×
Tags: prime minister | netanyahu | hamas | war | abraham accords

Netanyahu to Newsmax: Hamas War 'Connected' to Abraham Accords

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 08:19 PM EST

The Israel-Hamas war is "connected" directly to the Abraham Accords brokered under then-President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday.

The Abraham Accords in 2020 normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, and a renewal in ties with Morocco.

"It's connected," Netanyahu said of the current war and the bilateral agreements, "because we can achieve the expansion of the Abraham Accords, the stark arrangement, peace deal that Israel made with four Arab countries. We want to expand it to Saudi Arabia and beyond. But we're facing here the Axis of Terror of Iran, Hezbollah, Hama, the Houthis in Yemen.

"The forces of civilization and modernity are facing the forces of barbarism and medievalism. And the question is: Who wins?"

Netanyahu, during an exclusive interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," called the war against Hamas a "test" in the search for peace.

"I think this test will decide if we can expand the Abraham Accords to greater heights," he said, "and I'm confident that we will win and do exactly that."

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


