×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | prime minister | benjamin netanyahu | joe biden | donald trump | u.s.

Netanyahu to Newsmax: Israel Strengthened by US Bipartisan Support

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 08:37 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday that bipartisan U.S. support is "a source of strength" for his country in its war against Hamas.

Netanyahu spoke during an exclusive interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I appreciate President [Joe] Biden's standing up for Israel and the help that he gave us with the hostages," said Netanyahu, whose country agreed to a pause in fighting to exchange prisoners with Hamas.

"I appreciate the fact that President [Donald] Trump was a great friend of Israel, recognized Jerusalem, moved the embassy there, recognized the sovereignty in the Golan Heights, helped bring about the historic Abraham Accords, and is supporting Israel now.

"This bipartisan support, Democrats, Republicans, independents, overwhelmingly for Israel, is a very, very important source of our strength. It helps us, when people understand that we're fighting your battle, not only our battle, we're going to destroy Hamas to assure our future."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday that bipartisan U.S. support is "a source of strength" for his country in its war against Hamas.
israel, prime minister, benjamin netanyahu, joe biden, donald trump, u.s.
210
2023-37-22
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved