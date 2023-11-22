Netanyahu to Newsmax: Israel Strengthened by US Bipartisan Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday that bipartisan U.S. support is "a source of strength" for his country in its war against Hamas.

Netanyahu spoke during an exclusive interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I appreciate President [Joe] Biden's standing up for Israel and the help that he gave us with the hostages," said Netanyahu, whose country agreed to a pause in fighting to exchange prisoners with Hamas.

"I appreciate the fact that President [Donald] Trump was a great friend of Israel, recognized Jerusalem, moved the embassy there, recognized the sovereignty in the Golan Heights, helped bring about the historic Abraham Accords, and is supporting Israel now.

"This bipartisan support, Democrats, Republicans, independents, overwhelmingly for Israel, is a very, very important source of our strength. It helps us, when people understand that we're fighting your battle, not only our battle, we're going to destroy Hamas to assure our future."

