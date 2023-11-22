Netanyahu to Newsmax: Antisemitism an 'Ancient Disease'

Americans displaying antisemitism should learn from history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday.

During an exclusive interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Netanyahu was told that Jewish students in the U.S. have said they feel unsafe at school. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a master's from Harvard, the prime minister was asked his opinion on what provokes antisemitism.

"You know, it's an ancient disease, antisemitism. It's one of the oldest hatreds in the world," Netanyahu told Van Susteren.

"And the antisemites are always wrong; they think they can target the Jews and they don't even understand that they target themselves. Because once you light this fire of hatred against the Jews as happened in World War II … before World War II … the Nazis began this anti-Jewish campaign and the world sat by, they said, Oh, well, it's only directed against the Jews.

"My father was 23 years old when Hitler came to power in 1933 and he said this fire will consume all of humanity. And we have to convince the civilized world that it's their future that's at stake, that if you don't take out this antisemitic fire, it will consume tens of millions of people. He was right. People didn't heed it at the time, but they eventually got the point."

The prime minister said people condemning Israel and supporting Hamas should understand that they could be next.

"When people are supporting these antisemitic chants, basically calling for genocide, calling for the destruction of Israel, and thinking that these monsters will leave them alone, they're wrong," Netanyahu told Van Susteren.

"Just as we had to destroy the Nazis, we had to destroy al-Qaida, we had to destroy Daesh. Otherwise, the hatred spreads everywhere. We have to destroy Hamas, ISIS, and we have to win this war for everyone's sake.

"So, those who support antisemitism learn nothing from history. And they're siding with evil, pure evil, that will consume them too."

