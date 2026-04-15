Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Dems Force GOP to Rethink ICE, CBP Funding

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax Wednesday that Democrat opposition is hindering efforts to fully fund the federal government.

He said that the efforts are forcing Republicans to pursue alternative funding approaches for key Department of Homeland Security agencies amid disputes over immigration and law enforcement.

Thune told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Democrats have made it "virtually impossible" to pass comprehensive government funding measures, citing what he characterized as an "open borders" approach and support for reducing law enforcement resources.

"They clearly have made a conscious decision that they want to play politics," Thune said, adding that he believes Democrats are responding to pressure from their political base.

He specifically cited funding challenges for two DHS agencies: Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Thune said Republicans anticipated the current impasse and took steps last year to ensure those agencies would continue operating.

"They are funded today," he said. "Thankfully, we had the foresight last summer to know that this was probably going to be a problem."

According to Thune, lawmakers had already funded portions of DHS, including ICE and CBP, and he warned similar measures may be needed if funding agreements remain out of reach.

"We're having to come up with a different way of funding ICE and CBP into the future," he said.

Thune said Democrats are unlikely to "come off of this position" on immigration and policing.

He also said that the approach could carry political risks, calling it "a loser with the American people."

"We'll find out," he added.

Democrats have rejected Republican characterizations of their positions on border security and law enforcement, instead saying immigration reform, humanitarian protections, and targeted investments in public safety are needed.

Negotiations over federal spending and border policy remain contentious, with lawmakers from both parties struggling to reach agreement on long-term funding solutions.

Congress continues to face recurring deadlines to pass appropriations measures or risk disruptions in government operations, relying on short-term stopgap bills to avert shutdowns as disputes over immigration policy and enforcement funding persist.

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