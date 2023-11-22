Netanyahu to Newsmax: Release of More Than 50 Hostages Possible

More than 50 Israeli hostages could be released during a pause in fighting with Hamas terrorists, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Israel’s i24 News reported Tuesday a minimum of 53 hostages will be released, mostly children and their mothers, with the total number released potentially reaching 80. Tzachi Hanegbi, the director of Israel's National Security Council, said the agreement means the start of the release of the hostages will not take place before Friday. Hamas took more than 200 Israelis hostage during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel.

"We are working to get all our hostages out," Netanyahu told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We think that there is a possibility of getting more than 50 on this effort, but I don't want to give out more information."

Israel reportedly is releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, but none with Israeli blood on their hands. At least 10 Israeli hostages are expected to be released during each day of the pause in fighting.

"We said that if they bring more, they'll receive additional days of a lull," Netanyahu said. "But I want to make sure that everybody understands we're committed to fighting this war to the end because Hamas has said, officially, that they'll do it again and again and again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com