WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: roger williams | donald trump | tax cuts

Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Tax Cuts Help Americans

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 06:46 PM EDT

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the largest tax cut in memory is making Americans smile.

"It's the biggest tax cut we've seen," he said.

On "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Williams said most people realize the benefit of having more money under their control.

"It's put more money in the hands of people," he said. "We know that money in the hands of the government does not offer a return. But in the hands of the people, it does."

The Texas Republican said that constituents are sharing their stories about the tax law changes with him.

"I was in Fort Worth, my hometown, last week at a restaurant," he said. "A lady came up to me and said, 'Thank you for passing the no tax on tips because now I can send my daughter to cheerleading school.'"

Williams said that people are noticing.

"So those are the stories you want to hear. That's why it works. And it's powerful," he said.

He said that now it's the job of Republicans to make sure Americans understand they approved the Trump tax reduction plan without a single vote of support from any Democrat in Congress.

"Everything has a retail point to it," he said. "We've got to sell what we've got."

Williams said Americans realize the difference now compared with living under a Democratic administration.

"If people get their money back on the tax cuts, that gives everybody a chance to spend it, save it, improve their lives, as opposed to let the government take it all, like we saw under the Biden administration," he said.

Another change Republicans initiated was eliminating unnecessary financial regulations.

"Community banks, for example," he said, "have been relieved of so much paperwork. Now they can make loans that they couldn't make before."

"Small business can borrow now if they need a payroll loan or if they need working capital, and they can get it," he added. "So, I think real Americans, everybody's going to understand, that money in their hand is better than in the government's."

In an opinion piece for the Washington Examiner, Williams wrote that President Donald Trump was the key behind the new tax law changes.

"Trump ran on making the U.S. affordable and keeping America competitive," he wrote, "and Republicans delivered on both.

"This Tax Day, millions of people are feeling the difference. Small businesses built this country, and the Working Families Tax Cuts Act ensures they can keep building it for generations to come."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday the largest tax cut in memory is making Americans smile.
roger williams, donald trump, tax cuts
557
2026-46-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 06:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved