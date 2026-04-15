Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Tax Cuts Help Americans

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the largest tax cut in memory is making Americans smile.

"It's the biggest tax cut we've seen," he said.

On "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Williams said most people realize the benefit of having more money under their control.

"It's put more money in the hands of people," he said. "We know that money in the hands of the government does not offer a return. But in the hands of the people, it does."

The Texas Republican said that constituents are sharing their stories about the tax law changes with him.

"I was in Fort Worth, my hometown, last week at a restaurant," he said. "A lady came up to me and said, 'Thank you for passing the no tax on tips because now I can send my daughter to cheerleading school.'"

Williams said that people are noticing.

"So those are the stories you want to hear. That's why it works. And it's powerful," he said.

He said that now it's the job of Republicans to make sure Americans understand they approved the Trump tax reduction plan without a single vote of support from any Democrat in Congress.

"Everything has a retail point to it," he said. "We've got to sell what we've got."

Williams said Americans realize the difference now compared with living under a Democratic administration.

"If people get their money back on the tax cuts, that gives everybody a chance to spend it, save it, improve their lives, as opposed to let the government take it all, like we saw under the Biden administration," he said.

Another change Republicans initiated was eliminating unnecessary financial regulations.

"Community banks, for example," he said, "have been relieved of so much paperwork. Now they can make loans that they couldn't make before."

"Small business can borrow now if they need a payroll loan or if they need working capital, and they can get it," he added. "So, I think real Americans, everybody's going to understand, that money in their hand is better than in the government's."

In an opinion piece for the Washington Examiner, Williams wrote that President Donald Trump was the key behind the new tax law changes.

"Trump ran on making the U.S. affordable and keeping America competitive," he wrote, "and Republicans delivered on both.

"This Tax Day, millions of people are feeling the difference. Small businesses built this country, and the Working Families Tax Cuts Act ensures they can keep building it for generations to come."

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