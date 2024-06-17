Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Trump Comments About Milwaukee 'Very Forthright'

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's comments about Milwaukee — the site of next month's Republican National Convention — were "very forthright," despite media reports that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee disparaged the city.

During a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill Thursday, Trump reportedly called Milwaukee a "horrible city" — a narrative that the former president disputes.

While appearing on "National Report," Sessions addressed the reports and threw his support behind Trump, who is poised to officially receive the Republican nomination at the convention in July.

"Both [Rep.] Byron [Donalds, R-Fla.,] and I were at the meeting," Sessions said. "The president was really very glib, was very forthright about, not only his comments, but also talking about how all of this country needs to be, that we've got a crime problem, which means we have a criminal problem. Law enforcement is on their heels and this administration has made not following the law a major part of what their DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] initiatives are about."

He continued: "The president spoke, he did speak about Milwaukee, but he really also spoke about how the country needs to have, not just a president who will lead, but a president who would lead America to the best, where we were not only safe in our own country, but women and children would be also.

"Those are his comments and I stand by them because I think he's right."

Trump sat down with Newsmax for an exclusive interview on Saturday, saying, "I love Milwaukee, and that's why I picked it" as the host city for the GOP convention.

Sessions echoed the former president, calling the largest city in Wisconsin a "beautiful … vibrant city" that Trump picked because he believes "our policies work in cities all across the country."

"I will tell you that as delegates and guests come, members of Congress come to Milwaukee they will see a vibrant city that's ready for us," he said.

The longtime Texas congressman also said this isn't the first time he's seen the Democrats attack a leading Republican candidate with a smear campaign.

"If it wasn't [former President] Ronald Reagan they were after, it'd be [former President] George W. Bush," he said. "If it's not George W. Bush, it's going to be Donald Trump. I've been used to this.

"I don't like it, but it's the way the Democrats act, and they attack something that really is not only able to tell the truth, a person to tell the truth, but our policies do work better. And that's what Donald Trump is going to bring to bear."

