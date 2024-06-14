WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Camp Jumps on Trump Milwaukee 'Horrible' Comment

Friday, 14 June 2024 04:12 PM EDT

The Biden campaign has paid for full-page ads on the front of the Shepherd Express and the Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee and commissioned several billboards following former President Donald Trump's comments criticizing the city, the Hill reports.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Thursday reportedly called Milwaukee, which is hosting the Republican National Convention next month, a "horrible city."

The front page of Friday's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel featured Trump's words front and center: "Trump: Milwaukee 'horrible.' "

"Donald Trump has proven he doesn't give a damn about the city of Milwaukee, hardworking Wisconsinites, or anyone besides himself and his billionaire donors — his tax cuts for the super wealthy as president shipped good-paying Wisconsin jobs overseas," Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement to The Hill.

"If Donald thinks Milwaukee is so 'horrible,' he should stay home and spare Milwaukee voters more of his failed leadership, divisive rhetoric, and harmful plans to give away their jobs."

Trump clarified his comments in an interview with WITI-TV, the Milwaukee Fox News station.

"It was very clear what I meant. I said, we're very concerned with crime," Trump said. "I love Milwaukee, I have great friends in Milwaukee. The crime numbers are terrible, and we have to be very careful."

The Biden campaign also created merchandise around the comment, including T-shirts and Wisconsin-shaped stickers that read, "(Not) a horrible city," and koozies that play off "I heart Milwaukee" and feature a mug of beer in place of a heart.

