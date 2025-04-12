Ehud Olmert to Newsmax: US-Iran Talks 'Very Positive Sign'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said Saturday on Newsmax that continued negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are a promising development, though he cautioned that patience will be needed in the weeks ahead.

Olmert described the decision by Iran and the United States to continue indirect nuclear negotiations as "a very positive sign" during an interview on "Saturday Report."

Talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations concluded in Oman earlier Saturday, with Iran's Foreign Ministry describing the discussions as "constructive." Both sides agreed to resume negotiations next week, according to Al Jazeera. The meeting, which lasted roughly 2 1/2 hours, ended with the heads of both delegations exchanging brief face-to-face remarks.

"There's a very positive sign at this early stage of negotiations. If you will recall, about a week ago, the Iranians said that they are not going to be any direct contacts, this will be moderated by the Omani leadership," Olmert said.

"And there wasn't certainty whether there would be a meeting or what type of meeting it would be. And now the Iranians made a statement that it was a very positive and encouraging meeting.

"If this is their original response, I think that it started off in the right direction. But, of course, it's too early to offer any judgment about the possible outcome of it. Let's wait patiently and see," he said.

Olmert also stressed the importance of managing expectations. "It will be useful to lessen the rhetoric accompanying this process."

Asked about the urgency of negotiating with Iran amid concerns it is nearing nuclear weapons capability, Olmert said now is a strategically advantageous time for the U.S. and its allies to exert pressure.

"It's certainly a good time, and I highly compliment the president for insisting on having these negotiations at this time," he said.

"Now Iran has been weakened dramatically because of the destruction of its malign north, the collapse of the Syrian regime, the weakening of the Houthis, and also the destruction of Hamas in Gaza. So in this context it is a good time."

Olmert credited President Donald Trump's posture in the talks, calling it a "very determined and forthcoming approach."

However, he warned that results may not come quickly.

"There will not be any immediate outcome. It's not something that can be worked out within a few days," he said.

"It will take its time. It requires a certain patience in negotiating with the Iranians. They are great experts in dragging time.

"They are very sophisticated manipulators. They know how to negotiate. They have very good experience in it," Olmert said.

"If the president will carry on this approach, I think that there is a likelihood that it can succeed."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com