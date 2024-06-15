Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Trump Focused on Future, Dems on Past

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is focused on the future and talked last week about getting America back on track, which is what the media should report on, said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

"The Democrats are living in the past," Hern told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"They're living in the current times, where we have runaway inflation, we have energy policy that makes our allies depend on people like Russia and the Middle East. And then certainly we see the foreign policy aspects of [President] Joe Biden's agenda, which is, I guess, chaos around the world.

"And somehow that's OK," he added.

“The media needs to start reporting what's going on right now. President Trump focused on the future. That's what the American people want to see: a better future.

"They're very concerned not about what happened last week and some places around the world, but for the future of America. And that's what he again said last Thursday, which was how we're going to get America back on track, why it was so important that members of Congress work to make sure we kept the majority, and why it was important for him to be back in the White House," Hern continued.

"We know in Washington, D.C. — we've seen it time and time again — the biggest changes you can make in the shortest period of time is when the White House, the House, and the Senate are of the same party."

Trump used the word "horrible" in talking about Milwaukee — the city where he is expected to accept the GOP nomination next month — during a closed-door meeting Thursday with Republican members of Congress, according to several people in the room who spoke afterward.

The comment immediately drew disagreements from those there about what Trump meant. And Democrats seized on the report, including posting ads in Milwaukee with the reported statement.

"What he talked about was a lot of cities and urban areas and people in the urban areas," Hern told Newsmax.

"I just saw an interview a little while ago about Chicago and the shootings there. The large cities in America are just simply not safe anymore.

"I look at what's happened in New York and what's happened there with the governor and what she's allowed to have happen and condoned by Democrats. I mean, that is, you know, we see it every day, regardless of if it's the mainstream media or, you know, our friends like yourself," he continued.

"I mean, people are reflecting what they're seeing, and they're very concerned about their safety and health. And that's what he was talking about.

"And we talked, we were leading into going to the convention. And he said, you know, Wisconsin is, you know, Milwaukee is no different than any other big city. It's got a real crime problem," Hern said.

