Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Resignations Show House 'Will Not Tolerate' Misconduct

Resignations by House members accused of misconduct show the chamber "will not tolerate misbehavior like this," Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Sessions weighed in on the fallout from allegations against multiple lawmakers, including reports that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is stepping down after accusations of sexual assault from several women.

At the same time, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced he would not seek reelection after a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged misconduct.

Sessions said the developments, while troubling, show that accountability is working in Congress.

"This is bad news," Sessions said. "But the body will not tolerate misbehavior like this."

The Texas Republican emphasized that both parties are affected, rejecting attempts to frame the issue as partisan.

Instead, he argued that the seriousness of the accusations, including testimony from alleged victims, has forced action.

"These will bring to the headlines not only accusations but also accountability," Sessions said, noting that once sufficient evidence emerges, members are effectively compelled to step aside.

The resignations also renew scrutiny over how Congress handles misconduct claims, including the existence of a taxpayer-funded system used to settle workplace disputes.

Critics have long argued that the process lacks transparency, particularly after lawmakers previously blocked efforts to publicly disclose those who benefited from such settlements.

Sessions defended the framework as a longstanding bipartisan agreement designed to resolve sensitive matters without turning them into political spectacles.

He added that many cases involve congressional staff and agencies, not just elected officials.

"It's part of the process," Sessions said, explaining that settlements are often handled privately but still involve legal review and fact-finding.

He argued that recent resignations show the system can work when properly applied, contrasting it with other high-profile controversies in Washington that he said have become overly politicized.

Beyond ethics issues, Sessions addressed the partial government shutdown, criticizing Democrats for what he described as prioritizing policies over stability.

He pointed to Republican efforts to advance legislation through reconciliation as a potential path forward.

"We've got to get it done," Sessions said. "People need to be paid, but the United States needs to be more stable."

The twin controversies — ethics investigations and fiscal brinkmanship — highlight growing frustration among voters with Washington dysfunction.

Still, Sessions maintained that recent developments show Congress is capable of policing itself when necessary.

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