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Tags: congress | ethics panel | eric swalwell | california | 2026 elections | sexual assault

House Ethics Panel Probing Allegations Against Rep. Swalwell

Monday, 13 April 2026 02:29 PM EDT

The House Committee on Ethics has begun an investigation into whether Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision, the panel announced Monday.

The announcement comes one day after Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor after the emergence of allegations that he continues to deny.

Democrats quickly abandoned support for Swalwell after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him. The reports published in the San Francisco Chronicle and later by CNN came as Swalwell began to emerge as a leading contender in the crowded race.

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's," Swalwell said in a social media post.

The ethics committee said the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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The House Committee on Ethics has begun an investigation into whether Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision, the panel announced Monday.
congress, ethics panel, eric swalwell, california, 2026 elections, sexual assault
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Monday, 13 April 2026 02:29 PM
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