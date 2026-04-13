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Tags: tony gonzales | resign | eric swalwell | congress | texas | bipartisan | expel

Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales Announces 'Retirement' From Congress

By    |   Monday, 13 April 2026 07:37 PM EDT

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced Monday he will resign from Congress.

"There is a season for everything, and God has a plan for us all," Gonzales said on social media. "When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas."

Gonzales, who represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District, had previously ended his reelection campaign following reports that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a staffer who later died by suicide after lighting herself on fire.

He is resigning amid bipartisan calls for his ouster, with a possible vote to expel him from the House scheduled for this week. He also faced an investigation from the House Ethics Committee.

His resignation announcement comes the same day Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced he would be leaving Congress after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including former staffers.

Additional expulsion efforts may follow against Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., both of whom face separate ethics probes.

The Texas congressman, first elected in 2020, is married and has six children.

"I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," Gonzales said in admitting to the affair earlier this year.

Under House ethics rules, a lawmaker may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House under their supervision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced Monday he will resign from Congress.
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Monday, 13 April 2026 07:37 PM
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