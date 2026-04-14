Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Iran Can't Last Under Trump Oil Blockade

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Newsmax Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a decisive step that could accelerate the end of the U.S.-Iran conflict by cutting off Tehran's economic lifeline.

Marshall argued on "Wake Up America" that the strategy directly targets Iran's ability to fund its government and military operations, framing the blockade as both a national security necessity and a turning point in the war.

The blockade, ordered after peace talks between the United States and Iran collapsed over the weekend, is being enforced by U.S. naval forces positioned around the strategic waterway, through which roughly 20% of global oil and gas supplies typically pass.

The move is designed to halt Iran's oil exports and pressure its leadership back to the negotiating table, though Tehran has condemned the action as "piracy" and warned of retaliation.

"I want to just focus that President Trump is keeping America safe," Marshall said. "He's keeping the world safe, that he's answering the call."

Marshall described Iran's leadership in stark terms while emphasizing the stakes of preventing the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"Forty-seven years that Iran has kept the world hostage right now," he said. "Could you imagine an Iran with nuclear weapons?"

"Think of North Korea on steroids. Think of North Korea times a thousand," added Marshall.

"These people, this theocracy, they're irrational. They're lunatics. They're religious zealots," he said.

The blockade represents what Marshall called a strategic "jujitsu move" by Trump to weaken Iran without prolonged direct conflict.

"So I think the blockade is a great jujitsu move by the president to say, 'Look, we're going to stop Iran's financial funding,'" Marshall said.

"There's not much left of them," he added. "I think this is a great move, and it's going to get us to the endgame here sooner than later."

Global markets have reacted sharply to the escalating tensions, with oil prices briefly surging above $100 per barrel following the announcement before fluctuating amid uncertainty about the duration of the conflict.

Marshall acknowledged the economic strain on Americans, particularly at the gas pump, but argued the cost is justified by national security concerns.

"I'm sorry, the gas prices are going up, but help is on the way," he said. "And your national security, yes, is even more important than your pocketbook."

He compared the current moment to past wartime sacrifices, suggesting Americans should be prepared for short-term hardship.

"Could you imagine trying to tell the president, look, you only got so many days to defeat Hitler or defeat Japan," Marshall said. "We have to do it till we get the outcome that we want."

While expressing hope that the conflict would be resolved quickly, Marshall emphasized that the U.S. energy position could help mitigate long-term impacts.

"I hope it's weeks and not months," he said, adding that the United States remains a leading global oil producer.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com