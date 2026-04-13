Swalwell Says He's Quitting Congress Amid Firestorm

Rep. Eric Swalwell said he plans to resign from Congress, capping a stunning political collapse that he addressed in a social media post on X as pressure from colleagues and investigations intensified.

In the post, Swalwell sought to defend himself and shape the narrative around the allegations that have engulfed him, while signaling his intention to step down amid mounting bipartisan calls for his resignation.

The California Democrat has denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced in recent days, describing them as false and insisting he has not committed any criminal wrongdoing, according to his public statements and remarks shared in media interviews.

The issue escalated quickly as several women came forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior, including one former staffer who alleged misconduct during a social encounter, claims that have not been proved in court.

Swalwell has acknowledged what he characterized as "mistakes in judgment" but has maintained that the allegations are being misrepresented and should be handled through legal channels rather than litigated in the political arena.

The fallout has been swift, with Democratic allies distancing themselves and some openly urging him to step aside as the situation threatened to become a broader liability for the party.

The House Ethics Committee has opened a probe into the allegations, adding formal scrutiny that further complicated Swalwell's position and accelerated calls for accountability.

Swalwell had already suspended his campaign for California governor as the allegations mounted, abandoning what had been a high-profile bid for higher office.

His announcement that he intends to resign marks a dramatic turning point for a lawmaker who has served in Congress since 2013 and built a national profile as a prominent critic of Donald Trump.

The social media post reflects an effort to address supporters directly at a moment of deep political peril, but it comes as his standing in Washington has eroded rapidly and the pressure to leave office became untenable.

With an ethics investigation underway and his resignation now expected, the episode represents a swift and consequential downfall for a once-rising Democratic figure.