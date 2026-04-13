Gruters to Newsmax: Swalwell Allegations 'Truly Disqualifying'

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters on Monday sharply criticized Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., calling recent developments involving the congressman "truly disqualifying" and raising questions about how lawmakers will respond in the coming days.

"Well, I think what's coming out and what we've seen in the last couple of days is truly disqualifying," Gruters said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"And I think time will tell what the members of Congress do, you know, how they treat him."

Swalwell's decision to suspend his campaign for California governor on Sunday followed allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

While pulling out of the race, he remained defiant in a post on the social platform X, saying, "I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's."

On Monday, Swalwell said he would also give up his seat in the House of Representatives.

The comments come amid heightened partisan tensions as both parties look ahead to upcoming elections and potential shifts in congressional control.

Gruters also used the opportunity to highlight Republican prospects in California, a state long dominated by Democrats but increasingly targeted by the GOP in select races.

"In California, I think we have a great chance," Gruters said.

"We got a couple of phenomenal candidates out there, they're working hard every day," he said.

Beyond individual races, Gruters criticized California's broader economic climate, pointing to high costs for everyday goods and services.

"You want to know where prices are the worst — it's California at the pump and the grocery stores," he said.

"The overall price to live is super high, the cost of living," Gruters said.

He attributed those conditions to policies enacted by Democratic leaders in the state.

"It's because the liberal left-wing elected officials out there keep on creating policies and pushing agendas that are raising the prices on average Americans," Gruters said.

California has faced persistent affordability challenges in recent years, including elevated housing costs, higher-than-average gasoline prices, and rising food expenses.

While economists cite a mix of factors, including housing supply constraints, regulatory policies, and broader inflation trends, Republicans have increasingly sought to frame the issue as a consequence of Democrat governance.

Gruters also pointed to population trends as evidence of dissatisfaction among residents.

"That's why California is seeing a net negative migration," he said.

"People are leaving with their feet and with their pocketbook," he added.

Recent census data has shown population declines in California after years of growth, driven in part by domestic out-migration, though international migration and natural population changes continue to shape overall trends.

Swalwell was considered a leading contender along with fellow Democrats Tom Steyer and Katie Porter and two Republicans, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and conservative commentator Steve Hilton, who landed President Donald Trump's endorsement.

But Republican leaders haven't yet rallied around Hilton.

At a California Republican Party convention over the weekend, the party declined to endorse for governor.

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