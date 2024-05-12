Pete King to Newsmax: Biden Should Return Billionaires' Donations

Former Rep. Pete King Sunday on Newsmax said he agrees with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's demands for President Joe Biden and Democrats to return the funding from billionaires who back pro-Palestinian and antisemitic protests.

"You are enabling them," the New York Republican, appearing with former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You're giving them a status they don't deserve."

He added that the demonstrations on the nation's college campus, reportedly funded by such billionaires, are "undermining our society."

Meanwhile, Kingston said he's glad to see some elected officials taking action against college protests after New York City Mayor Adams last week announced an award of up to $15,000 for information leading to a conviction against those who vandalized Central Park's World War I Memorial.

"I think it's almost a little bit too late from some of these elected officials, but I'm glad that they're doing it finally," he said, adding that he'd like to see college presidents also take action, including against faculty who join in with the protesters.

"I wish we could multiply that times 200 or 300," Kingston said.

King, meanwhile, said he approves of the House passage of an antisemitism bill, even with concerns that the measure is symbolic.

"I think symbols are important, especially at a time like this," King said. "I never thought we would see a resurgence of antisemitism. Being pro-Hamas is bad enough. This whole idea of antisemitism in the 21st century was never appropriate, but particularly we thought after the Holocaust, that was a horror that was just behind us."

Kingston also Sunday commented on former President Donald Trump's New York City trial and the often-lurid testimony of Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor at the center of the allegations concerning hush money payments.

"I think it was the prosecution that just wanted to show that Donald Trump was a vulgar, despicable person, so they wanted to throw out something for the voyeurs and the jury," Kingston said.

And with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifying next week, who "has been proven in court to be a liar," the case is falling apart, Kingston said.

"Unfortunately it does achieve the Democrats' objective of tying up the president and smearing his name and his reputation," said Kingston. "Last night in Wildwood, New Jersey, 100,000 people came out to see him. That's the Democrats' worst nightmare when Donald Trump's crowd is competing with Taylor Swift's and Joe Biden can't get 15 people together and talk without a teleprompter."

