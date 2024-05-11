Dick Morris to Newsmax: Campus Crisis 'Shot in the Arm' for Trump

Author and political analyst Dick Morris on Newsmax Saturday called the current "crisis" on U.S. college campuses "a tremendous boost, a shot in the arm" for former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Chaos has crippled college campuses in the United States for weeks with protesters demanding that schools divest from Israel and companies that manufacture military weapons. Many schools have gone to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, and several have canceled commencement ceremonies.

Morris stressed that the government has "tremendous power" to quell the protests, but the Biden administration has elected to stay on the sidelines.

"If we decided to cut off funding scholarships, the student loans, the government contracts to individuals and institutions promoting this stuff and to revoke the visas of those who are not citizens we could end this movement in five minutes," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

As of Wednesday, more than 2,800 people had been arrested on 50 college and universities campuses across 26 states since April 18, and more than 400 colleges have had some sort of demonstration on campus.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

