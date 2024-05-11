Trump in Long Blue New Jersey: 'We're Expanding the Electoral Map'

Boldly stepping into the deep blue state of New Jersey, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump delivered a message to the conservatives at the famed Boardwalk on Saturday night, declaring the state in play this November.

"As you can see today we're expanding the electoral map because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey," Trump told his Wildwood campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "We're going to win the state of New Jersey.

"We have a great group of people with us, an incredible group of people."

Trump — claiming the crowd was over 100,000 while others told Newsmax it was an estimated 80,000 — is talking bold and campaigning in long-held Democratic states because he says President Joe Biden is just that "bad."

"We're also looking really great in the state of Minnesota, which hasn't been won since 1952 and we're leading in the polls in the state of Virginia, and actually, many of the states — I don't know, could be all of them," Trump continued. "This guy is so bad. It could be all of them. He's so bad. I think we're going win them all across America.

"Millions of people in so-called blue states are joining our movement based on love, intelligence, and a thing called common sense.

"And no one is more common sense than the tough, strong and credible, brilliant people of New Jersey. I love New Jersey."

Trump mocked Bidenflation for making the cost of everything rise, including the new Jersey hotdogs on the Boardwalk, which he said he tried before talking the stage.

"It was very good," Trump said. "So the price of hot dogs is up 22%, chicken is up 32%, hamburgers are up 37%. That's why I had the hot dog.

"Eggs are up 50%, gasoline is up 50%, bacon is up 79%. That's why I don't have bacon anymore. It's so expensive.

"Not one thing is cheaper. There's not one thing anywhere. There's not one item that's cheaper."

A vote for Biden will continue the massive Bidenflation, Trump warned.

"The choice for New Jersey and Pennsylvania is simple," he said. "If you want lower cost, higher income and more weekends down at the shore — let's go down at the shore; of course, it always depends on who the hell is there, right? The wrong people are there, you don't want to go down to the shore, but you have the right people.

"But you have to vote. If you want to keep it going, you have to vote for a gentleman named Donald J Trump. Have you heard of him?"

