Hewitt to Newsmax: US Naval Blockade Crushing Iran's Economy

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Hewitt said a U.S.-led military and economic campaign targeting Iran is "well under way" and already yielding significant results, as a fragile ceasefire holds amid ongoing negotiations.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Agenda," Hewitt outlined what he described as a three-part strategy: maintaining a ceasefire while applying economic pressure, enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian commerce, and reopening key maritime routes to non-Iranian shipping.

"The ceasefire itself … is holding while there are negotiations happening," Hewitt said, referring to a pause in direct U.S. attacks on Iranian territory.

At the same time, he emphasized the effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s blockade operations in the region.

According to Hewitt, the blockade, aimed at restricting Iranian imports and exports through the Gulf, has already begun to strain Tehran’s economy.

"The economic viability of the Iranians is probably in weeks, not months," he said, predicting the country could soon face severe limitations in its ability to sustain normal government functions.

He described the campaign as a form of "economic fury," combining military presence with financial pressure to force Iran into concessions.

A third component of the strategy involves securing freedom of navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Hewitt said Iran continues to attempt to exert control over the passage, which is a critical route for global energy shipments.

"The U.S. Navy’s intent … is to open up the straits to non-Iranian shipping, including safe escort and passage," he said.

Ensuring access for international vessels, he added, would both stabilize global markets and further isolate Iran economically.

Hewitt noted that all elements of the strategy are unfolding simultaneously, which can lead to confusion about U.S. objectives.

However, he argued the broader campaign is cohesive and progressing as planned.

"All of these things are in play at the same time," he said.

"From a military campaign … it is very successful," he added.

Hewitt also suggested that increasing economic pressure could accelerate efforts toward a long-term resolution.

"Time is not on the Iranian side," he said, indicating that continued pressure may push Tehran toward a sustainable peace agreement.

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