King to Newsmax: Swalwell 'Couldn't Be Trusted'

Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., says he never trusted former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and dismissed allegations circulating about members of Congress as largely unsubstantiated rumors.

Speaking on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda," King said his skepticism of Swalwell dates back to their time together on the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell, of California, announced Monday he would resign from Congress following sexual assault and misconduct allegations that prompted loud bipartisan calls for him to step down.

"I was on the Intelligence Committee with him," King said, adding that his concerns were shaped during investigations tied to Russian election interference claims, which he described as a “hoax investigation.”

"To me, he was a guy, you just couldn’t trust him. There was really nothing good about him," King said.

King also addressed broader claims about alleged misconduct among lawmakers, noting that he had not personally heard the rumors referenced by others.

"I had not heard any rumors that [Ruben] Gallego said he heard. And I don’t think many members of Congress did, to be honest with you," he said, suggesting that if such allegations exist, they may be limited to smaller circles.

"I would say his close friends must have heard more than the rest of us did."

At the same time, King acknowledged that Congress is not immune to the kinds of personal misconduct seen in other sectors.

He referenced estimates that a small number of lawmakers, "eight to 10," could be involved in questionable behavior, but said that figure should be viewed in context.

"In some ways you compare that 8 to 10 to the business community, the sports community, the entertainment community," King said.

"Congress probably does represent the people in some ways as far as having a similar number of reprobates and people who get out of line."

Still, King emphasized that such behavior should not be tolerated in public office.

"There’s no reason why it should be excused, no reason why it should be tolerated," he said.

King called for accountability measures, though he did not specify particular actions. "I think it’s important that somehow whatever can be done should be done," he said.

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