Trump: 'Harris Stabbed Israel in Back in Its Great Hour of Need'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took off his bullet-wound bandage for the first time Friday night, along with the proverbial gloves against his presumptive rival Vice President Kamala Harris for being anti-religion.

"Kamala Harris stabbed Israel in the back in its great hour of need," Trump told a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Two days ago she refused to attend the speech in Congress of the prime minister of Israel. She said, 'oh, I can't make it.' There was just a small group of people, but they couldn't make it because that's her original thought. That's where she comes from."

Trump took his most direct swipes at Harris yet on the campaign trail Friday night, calling her out for being against religion and anti-Israel.

"She doesn't like Jewish people," Trump said. "She doesn't like Israel. That's the way it is, and that's the way it's always going to be. She's not going to change.

"Together with Joe Biden she gave billions and billions of dollars to Iran and Hamas to fund their campaigns of terror. She gave them billions of dollars. They were broke. Remember when I left, they were broke. There were stories that Hamas is out of business. Hezbollah is out of business. They were broke. Oct. 7 would have never happened if I were president."

Trump made his appeal to Catholics and Christians at TPUSA's Believers Summit as he launched the get out the vote campaign for the 2024 election "Believers for Trump."

"I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias, and its mission will be to investigate all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment, and persecution against Christians in America," Trump said. "The weaponization of law enforcement is the greatest threat to freedom in our country and nobody knows it better than me. I think I know it better than anybody.

"The reason Biden Harris and their thugs are so desperate to stop us is that they know that we are the only ones who can stop them. We are the only ones that can stop them. This is a movement — make America great again, MAGA — the likes of which our country has never seen before."

Trump spoke just hours after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who famously called anti-Israel forces in American Iran's "useful idiots" and vowed to stand with America: "Our enemies are your enemies; our fight is your fight; and our victory will be your victory."

"Kamala Harris praised the anti-Israel protesters," Trump told the summit. "You saw that right? She praised them. She betrayed America's ally and sided with the radical fringe of her party only for political gain.

"Maybe for personal gain. I don't know. And this week many of those Kamala Harris supporters burned American flags in the heart of our nation's capital and desecrated our monuments."

Calling for religious backers to come out to vote unlike they have ever before, Trump repeated his call for Catholics, Christians, and Jews to vote and vote for Republicans like never before.

"How can a Jewish person or a person that loves Israel vote," Trump said he told Netanyahu, "how can they vote Democrat? How can they vote for these horrible people that want to destroy?

"Everything is negative. Everything. They want to stay in the way. They don't want to have victory. They want to stop you from having victory. They want and they want to put you in jail. They want to persecute you.

"How does a Jewish person vote for a Democrat? And traditionally they have — no, traditionally they have and we came to the conclusion, it's mostly habit, because they have for 50 years. I mean, they have, that's what they've done.

"But how does a Jewish person vote for a Democrat? How does a Catholic person vote for a Democrat with what they're doing to Catholics? I just don't get it.

"Somebody doesn't like Catholics in that administration. And I don't even know who it is. I don't think it's Biden because I don't think he has any idea what the hell he's doing. I don't think he has any ideas on any subject."