Trump on Latest Attack on Israel: 'We Just Cannot Let It Continue'

The rest of the world, specifically the Middle East, needs to learn to respect the United States again, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said at the outset of Saturday's Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

"A lot of things are happening in the world: We just heard, you probably heard, that Israel was just attacked – very severely attacked," Trump said in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Trump took the stage an hour late due to a request from the Secret Service — two weeks to the day he was nearly assassinated — immediately addressing that and the rocket attack on a football field in the Golan Heights that killed 11.

"And this is things that won't happen" under a second Trump administration, he told the Bitcoin conference. "I mean, you just can't. They have to respect us. They have to respect they cannot do this.

"What they did just now with that attack is terrible, and we just cannot let it continue."