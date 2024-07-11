Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Dems Oppose 'Common Sense Things'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Thursday that congressional Democrats are against "common sense things" that Americans want, such as the SAVE Act and the reversal of the Biden administration's rewriting of Title IX.

The GOP-backed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which aims to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. elections, passed the House on Wednesday by a vote of 221 to 198. Just five Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the measure, and the White House denounced it on Monday.

Miller told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the Democrats are lawless" and "know they can't win without cheating, which is why they don't want accountability to know if someone is a citizen or not."

"If we allow noncitizens to vote en masse, we're going to be a banana republic," she said. "It's over for our country. But, I can tell you, yesterday it was painful listening to the Democrats get up and bloviate about how we [Republicans] want to hinder people's voting rights. We're talking about illegals that have no voting rights, and they're [Democrats] just liars and they're cheats and they have bad ideas.

"The Republicans need to follow President Trump. He's strong, he's aggressive, and he's moving forward to fight evil. This is a battle between good and evil that's being played out in the physical, in the political and in the everyday lives of Americans."

Miller has been leading the effort in the House to reverse the Department of Education's final rule issued in April that changes federal law on sex discrimination in schools to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The administration's Title IX rewrite allows biological boys and men into women's and girls' locker rooms.

Miller said the Biden administration's Title IX rewrite is "discriminatory toward women and toward our daughters, toward humans that have XX chromosomes."

"The Democrats and the radical left cannot define what a man and a woman is and this is a radical rewrite," Miller said. "It will be the end of girls' sports and it's the end of protecting our daughters. Joe Biden is forcing men into our girls' showers and bathrooms.

"I want to say parents are horrified, and I don't know one teacher or coach that goes along with this either. It's going to cause so much chaos in our country and in our schools, and it also is going to cause coerced speech."

Going forward, Miller said Republicans have "a tool in our toolbox that we need to use, and it's called funding the government."

"And whether it's the SAVE Act or Title IX, we need to threaten them that we're not going to fund the government until these things pass," she said. "These are common sense things that the Americans want and President Trump supports."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com