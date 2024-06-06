House GOP Moves to Reverse Biden's Trans Protections

House Republicans are mounting a federal challenge to the sweeping Title IX "violations" instituted by the Biden administration's rule of federal protections for transgender students.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and at least 67 of her Republican colleagues are leading an effort to reverse the Department of Education's final rule issued in late April that changes federal law on sex discrimination in schools to include sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time. That includes allowing biological boys and men into women's locker rooms.

Running afoul of the new rule would endanger federal funding schools receive.

More than 20 states have filed lawsuits and legal challenges and issued orders to ignore the changes that are slated to take effect Aug. 1.

Miller is leading the federal response with the disapproval resolution.

"Joe Biden is undermining years of progress women have made in securing their rights under Title IX. For more than half a century, Title IX has protected women and girls, ensuring they have equal opportunities in education," Miller said Wednesday in a news release. "This divergence is a blatant violation of the protections Title IX was meant to guarantee, and it undermines the very foundation of women's rights and security in their private spaces."

The myriad legal challenges mounted by states will almost certainly block the rule changes from taking effect in several weeks. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to reverse it on Day 1 if he's re-elected.

"The Biden administration's final rule hacks Title IX into pieces and expunges decades of progress for women and girls across the nation. This is a clear and present threat, and one that cannot go unaddressed," Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, said in the release.