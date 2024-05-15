WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ashley hinson | girls sports | title ix | bathrooms

Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Biden Administration Erasing Girls' Sports

By    |   Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:41 PM EDT

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "President Biden and the Democrats are doing everything they can to seemingly erase girls' sports."

In April, Biden's Department of Education unveiled its new Title IX regulations which expanded the definition of sex-based discrimination to include "gender identity."

Many states have issued laws preventing transgender students from using school bathrooms or participating in sports that align with their gender identity as opposed to their biological sex.

Hinson, along with her Republican colleague from New York, Elise Stefanik, have responded by leading a resolution to make October 10th "American Girls in Sports Day."

Hinson said her and like-minded "mama bears" out there feel it's wrong, whether it be "on the field or on the court" to make girls compete against boys.

"But they're also in my mind sacrificing safety. They're basically signaling that it's okay for biological men to be in many cases even in the same locker room," she said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"So I think it's really an important time to be standing up for girls sports and for women to send the signal that hey, we hear you and we want to protect all the achievements and history that has been made by female athletes," Hinson added.

