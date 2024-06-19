Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Dems Won't Back SAVE Act

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act shouldn't be controversial, but Democrats "don't believe they can actually win legitimately," said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Texas.

The SAVE Act would require states to obtain proof of citizenship — in person — when registering an individual to vote and to remove noncitizens from existing voter rolls.

"It seems ridiculous to me that when everything else in life — whether you want to cash a check; you want to rent an apartment; you want to buy liquor, cigarettes, lotto tickets, you name it — you have to present ID. You want to drive a car, you want to vote, you should be showing photo ID. This is not complicated," Cammack said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"And of course, we know now that there are certain states that are automatically registering people with their driver's license. And in states like Colorado, California, and New York, illegals are eligible in those states for a driver's license.

"So not only does that mean that we as conservatives have a very, very, big job ahead of us in making sure that there is integrity in the upcoming election, that people who are not eligible to vote, noncitizens, should not be voting; but we need to be making sure that just because you present your photo ID — you should actually have to prove your citizenship at this point in time."

"I don't see any other way around that. It shouldn't be controversial, and I think Democrats would be behind this idea. But I fear that they don't believe that they can actually win an election if they are doing it legitimately," she added.

The Biden administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants into the country as part of the president's plan to "steal an election," Cammack alleged in her interview with Newsmax.

"So you don't let 11.5 million people into the country unfettered, unchecked, unvetted, and then start handing out licenses and then subsequently giving them benefits as part of it if you didn't have a plan to steal an election," she told Newsmax.

The Senate will not take it up, said Cammack, and President Joe Biden "thinks he's above the law," so he would veto it.

"So with no regard for Congress and certainly no regard for the Supreme Court — as we know, Joe Biden has none — he is going to act as the imperial president. We need to win this election, and we need to do it so big that it is too big to rig."

