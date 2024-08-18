Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Poll Numbers Climbing

Republican nominee Donald Trump is already climbing back up in the polls against his Democrat counterpart, Kamala Harris, even with the "entire mainstream media" keeping her "honeymoon" going, Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Sunday.

"We did predict that there would be a Harris honeymoon and that's because the entire mainstream media is on Kamala Harris' side," Leavitt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "There is no denying that it's the largest in-kind contribution to her campaign right now."

Meanwhile, Harris has remained "hidden away from the press," Leavitt said.

"It's day 29 of her not doing a press conference and refusing to sit down for an interview," she said. "President Trump and our campaign are going to keep up the pressure campaign on Kamala Harris. She needs to sit down and answer tough questions about her dangerously liberal record and why she is flip-flopping on every liberal position she has ever taken. She's trying to deceive the American people into believing she's a moderate ahead of this election. But we won't allow it to work."

Meanwhile, Trump has been improving his standing, especially in state polls, Leavitt said.

"Those are what matter most."

Looking forward to the Sept. 10 debate, Leavitt told Newsmax that Trump "has proven to be one of the most effective debaters in political history" and that the reason Harris is in the presidential race is because the former president "knocked out" President Joe Biden in the first debate.

"President Trump will be ready to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris' weakness and failures, and her dangerously liberal record," said Leavitt, pointing out the vice president's call to ban fracking and to defund the police.

She added that Harris' record as a prosecutor and border czar allowed a "mass invasion" of "millions of unvetted illegal aliens" into the country.

Trump, though, "does not do additional debate prep" but talks to trusted policy advisers and other sources on all key issues, Leavitt said.

This includes former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who dominated Harris on the debate stage during the 2020 presidential election, said Leavitt.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Convention opens Monday, and Trump's team will have a wide slate of "counterprogramming," to the "Democrats' dangerously liberal convention," said Leavitt.

Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will travel countrywide over the next week, with the former president having appearances in Pennsylvania, Detroit, Arizona, and Nevada and Vance also speaking in several locations.

"We look forward to President Trump bringing his winning message to everyday Americans across the country while they party with their celebrities in Chicago, which by the way, is a city that has been decimated by Democrat policies," Leavitt said.​​

