HHS Aide to Newsmax: Uniting Trump, RFK Jr. 'Special'

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 10:11 PM EDT

Calley Means, the de facto spokesman for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., told Newsmax on Wednesday about his experience bringing Kennedy and President Donald Trump together.

"It was a very special day," Means said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I mean, going back to the campaign, I think something very special, I say spiritual happened, where President Trump and Secretary Kennedy joined together, you know, former Democrat, two people who disagreed on many things, but they came together for this existential issue. They started talking about childhood chronic disease."

On the "Danny Jones Podcast," Means explained more deeply that he contacted Trump on behalf of Kennedy because "there was a deep emotion to watching Trump get shot, and I thought there might be a rare window to spread unity. That when traumatic things happen, it resets how people think about things."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 10:11 PM
