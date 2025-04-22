Newsmax Signs With Supercanal in Dominican Republic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX), through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, announced it had signed with Supercanal, one of the largest Caribbean independently owned broadcasters, to broadcast the Newsmax channel to 3 million Dominican Republic TV households.

The multiyear license deal will use groundbreaking AI to live dub Newsmax in Spanish – efficiently scaling the network's reach globally.

Newsmax now offers its popular U.S. channel in Latin America using neutral Spanish to enhance accessibility for viewers across the region – helping them stay informed with accurate, real-time translations of breaking news.

"Newsmax is excited about its partnership with Supercanal, who are committed to advancing innovative technology to expand access to trusted journalism," Andy Biggers, Newsmax's SVP of Distribution, said.

Biggers added: "Newsmax saw this agreement as both an opportunity to join with an innovative leader in the Dominican Republic, Supercanal, but also to strengthen America's ties with the people of the Dominican Republic.

"The U.S. and the Dominican Republic have a long history of close political, economic, and social ties, and there is a large Dominican immigrant population in the U.S. Newsmax in the D.R. will strengthen ties between two democracies."

Marcos Jorge, Executive VP of Supercanal, said, "We are pleased to make Newsmax widely available in the Dominican Republic. Newsmax is a rising and respected news brand that will resonate in the Dominican Republic, especially with the content available in Spanish."

Newsmax will be available on channel 33.1 in the Dominican Republic.

Newsmax is fast-becoming a global news brand, with the network having partnerships for distribution or licensing in over 100 countries across five continents.

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel.

The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Groupo Supercanal are one of the largest Caribbean independently owned, fully equipped global media broadcasting, production and post-production companies specializing in international and ethnic media.

Supercanal also operates an international feed, Supercanal Caribe, seen on cable and satellite systems in El Salvador, Curaçao, and the United States.

See Newsmax Shareholder Information

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which it derives from the information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or its future performance, including: its financial performance and projections; growth in its revenue and earnings; and the Company's business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: the Company's ability to change its direction; its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, including among others, risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.