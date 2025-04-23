Steve Hilton to Newsmax: California Is Turning Red

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said on Newsmax on Wednesday that the political tide in California is shifting in favor of Republicans, pointing to recent local wins and ballot measure results as signs of a statewide "red wave" in the making.

Hilton, a Republican candidate for California governor, appeared on "Finnerty" to argue that the state is ready for a political transformation despite its deep-blue reputation.

"The tide is turning in California," Hilton said. "That's why I wanted to start my campaign yesterday in Huntington Beach because that is a city that shows us how it can be done."

Hilton highlighted the city’s political shift during the last four years as a model for his statewide campaign.

"Four years ago, that city was run by the Democrats. The city council, six-one," he said.

"Two years ago, a team of strong conservative candidates running on a common-sense platform took control. Four-three.

They immediately started putting in place common-sense policies — clearing homeless encampments, prosecuting crime, getting the nonsense out of the school libraries."

"Last November, they won seven-zero," Hilton added. "So that city went from six-one Democrat to seven-zero Republican in four years. And even better, just a couple of weeks ago, it was rated the best-run city in California."

Hilton also cited broader Republican gains across the state. "Ten counties last November flipped from blue to red," he said. "In California, the ballot initiatives on crime and tax and minimum wage and rent control — the Republican position won in November.

"The tide is turning. There's a long way to go, but I know we can do this. We can flip California and truly make it golden again."

When asked about lessons from former Republican Senate candidate Steve Garvey’s loss to Democrat Adam Schiff, Hilton said he supported Garvey but emphasized key differences between their races. "I know Steve well. I did what I could to support him ... but that was a run for federal office" he said.

"I'm running for California governor, and California knows the impact of the policies of this one-party rule by the Democrats," Hilton said. "That's what we need to change — the leadership here in our state that has given us the highest poverty rate, the highest taxes, the worst homelessness crisis, the highest housing costs. Everything is a disaster in California."

He said voters across the political spectrum are ready for change: "Democrats, Republicans, independents — they're desperate for a new direction. And that's what I'm offering."

Born in the U.K., Hilton was also asked whether his British accent affects his campaign.

"So I got to tell you, I've been on the road in California meeting people ... I’m getting an incredible reception," he said. "Yesterday, we had 2,000-plus people come out at Huntington Beach.

"Remember you mentioned my TV career — we had a very successful show nationally with this accent. So yes, I do have the accent, but I'm also a proud American."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com