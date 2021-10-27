Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Time for Garland to Rescind Schools Memo

The only ''right thing'' for Attorney General Merrick Garland to do about the memo he wrote to the FBI and U.S. attorneys about taking action against threats to school officials is to rescind it, but he won't do that, Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax.

''The fact that he won't rescind it, which is frankly, the only right thing to do, I think is very troubling,'' the Ohio Republican said on Wednesday's ''American Agenda.''

''Every single Republican on our committee signed a letter to present to the attorney general yesterday, asking him to rescind this memo.''

But Garland in his memo earlier this month wrote that ''threats against public servants are not only illegal, but they also run counter to our nation's core values'' and that the Justice Department ''takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.''

Garland's memo came after the National School Boards Association's board of directors sent a letter in September to President Joe Biden that asked DOJ to investigate acts of domestic terrorism at local school board meetings.

Last week, however, the board apologized and said it regrets sending the letter.

Jordan said the memo left a concern about violations of the First Amendment rights of parents to attend school board meetings and use their rights to speak out against critical race theory and that they ''don't like this racist hate America curriculum'' that is being taught to their children.

He also commented that the Justice Department has become a political tool for Biden.

'Remember a few months ago, Joe Biden criticized the Georgia election law changes that are going to firm up the integrity of their elections,'' said Jordan, noting that a few months later, ''the Justice Department sues the state of Georgia.''

The Justice Department also sued the state of Texas after Biden criticized its pro-life law, said Jordan, adding that it ''looks like there was coordination on the front end before that letter was written between the school boards association and the White House.''

''They write a letter, and five days later, the memorandum comes from the attorney general doing exactly what the left-wing political organization asked to be done,'' Jordan said.

The association took an ''unprecedented step'' by rescinding the letter and apologizing, but Garland won't rescind his memo.

''This is how political the Justice Department has become,'' he said.

